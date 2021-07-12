Spacecom, Yes DTH extend service agreement

Spacecom, the satellite services provider and owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, has signed a two-year extension deal with D.B.S. Satellite Services, operator of Yes DTH in Israel.

The deal, worth $14 million, will continue the DTH’s operations from the AMOS-7 and AMOS-3 satellites at Spacecom’s 4°W orbital hotspot. With this agreement, Yes’ order backlog increases to $100 million.

The agreement with Yes has an additional two potential extensions of six-months each, starting at the end date of the new agreement. If realised, the extensions will result in an additional $7 Million of revenue for Spacecom.

Spacecom has also reported the extension of its lease agreement with AsiaSAT, the owner of the AMOS-7 satellite, for an additional two years until 2024. The annual new and reduced lease fee is $14 million.

The above continue the company’s recent released transactions including a $38 million extension of services with the Government of Israel and a $6 million contract with an African MNO.

Spacecom CEO, Dan Zajicek, said: “Signing this two-year extension with Yes allows them to simultaneously use both AMOS-3 and AMOS-7 and continues the recent positive momentum accelerating Spacecom’s development. This includes significant deals such as our investment in Canada’s NuRAN Wireless and the approximately $9 million extension of services agreement on AMOS-3 with Magyar Telekom, from the Deutsche Telekom group.”