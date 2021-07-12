YuppTV launches SonyLIV in international markets

YuppTV, the OTT platform for South Asian content, has launched SonyLIV in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Middle East and Europe.

SonyLIV offers an assortment of VoD content including SonyLIV premium Originals, TV shows and movies in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali along with Hindi dubbed South Indian content.

Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said: “It is a delight for us to add SonyLIV to our vast library, offering the entertainment giant a much wider reach across the globe. Our viewers are set to enjoy ample latest and greatest options from SonyLIV on our platform. These markets provide great potential for Indian television viewers from Hindi shows to South Indian movies. It will be a great association for both. Bringing premium content to the platform shows YuppTV’s strong commitment to the OTT space both in international and Indian markets.”

Manish Aggarwal, Head – Growth and Monetization, Digital Business, SonyLIV, added: “We are excited to extend our presence overseas and offer a plethora of enriching and diverse content to a wider set of audience with YuppTV. It is a pleasure to come together and be able to continue transforming the face of Indian entertainment globally. This collaboration will help us make our content easily accessible and ensure a seamless experience for our viewers.”