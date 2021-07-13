Research: Youth keen on co-viewing apps

Findings from Hub Entertainment Research’s third annual Evolution of the TV Set report show that co-viewing apps are increasingly popular with young audiences, leading the firm to ask whether the long-gestating vision of television viewing integrated with social media been delivered by the digital equivalent of sitting on a couch and talking about what’s on the TV set.

Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of viewers say they have watched via a co-viewing app or service this year, up over 2020 (20 per cent). The vast majority of usage is among young people.

There are huge differences in co-viewing by age. 41 per cent of viewers aged 16-34 say they’ve used a co-viewing app, compared with 23 per cent of those age 35-54 and only 3 per cent of those 55 or older.

Amazon Watch Party is the most commonly used co-viewing app (44 per cent). The next most popular apps are two adapted from other uses: Discord, popular among gamers (28 per cent); and Zoom, the web meeting service made ubiquitous by the pandemic (27 per cent).

Amazon Watch Party (AWP) shows some interesting differences by demographic, showing there is room in the co-viewing space for different services targeting specific markets. Those age 35-54 (57 per cent) are more likely to use AWP than co-viewers aged 16-34 (37 per cent), and men (52 per cent) more likely to use AWP than women (31 per cent).

Young co-viewers aged 16-24 are less than half as likely to say they use Amazon Watch Party than adults 35-54 (24 per cent vs 57 per cent). And a third (33 per cent) of 16-24s use Discord, compared with a quarter (26 per cent) of older viewers aged 35-74.

“Co-viewing apps and services are becoming increasingly important, no doubt driven in part by recent pandemic experiences,” notes David Tice, senior consultant to Hub and co-author of the study. “Content distributors and streaming services that help enable this behaviour will increase their appeal to young adults overall, and in particular young men. This is an important consideration with the advent of fully or partially ad-supported streaming services and the desirability of these key demos to advertisers.”