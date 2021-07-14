Australia: Seven to broadcast Extreme E

Australian media company, the Seven Network, has confirmed it will broadcast innovative electric race series, Extreme E, on its free-to-air network and VoD platform, 7plus.

Seven, which is part of Seven West Media, will air Extreme E’s one-hour highlights programmes throughout its capital cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, and regional Queensland.

Produced following each of its five X Prixs, the highlights show features the best of Extreme E’s electric-SUV race action from remote corners of the planet affected by the climate crisis. Already in 2021, the championship has ventured to the deserts of Saudi Arabia in April, followed by the beaches of Senegal in May. Next stop is Greenland in August, where viewers will witness Australia’s top female rally star and current Extreme E championship leader Molly Taylor and her Swedish teammate Johan Kristofferson along with off-road legends Sébastien Loeb, Carlos Sainz Snr and Jutta Kleinschmidt, battle it out for racing honours on the edge of the ice cap – all with the aim of shining a spotlight on the devastating effects of climate change on the world’s most vulnerable ecosystems.



Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “Australia is a hugely important territory for Extreme E and so we are delighted that its premier network Seven will be broadcasting our excellent highlights shows. Australia is undoubtedly way ahead of the curve when it comes to concern for the environment so I am confident that audiences here will really identify with what is at the heart of Extreme E. Our mission to race without trace whilst simultaneously raising awareness of climate issues, means it is vital that our series reaches as many people as possible throughout the world. Working with Seven not only provides viewers in Australia with a thrilling and innovative motorsport championship – and one that Australian female superstar Molly Taylor happens to be leading – but also helps convey the benefits of electrification through our entertaining broadcast package.”

Managing Director Seven Melbourne and Head of Network Sport, Lewis Martin, added: “We’re rapt to add Extreme E to Seven’s unrivalled motorsport line-up, starting with the highlights of next month’s Arctic X Prix in Greenland. Extreme E is an exciting new format fans will love and the Aussie public will get right behind Seven motorsport’s own Molly Taylor as she bids to take out the inaugural championship. It adds to a massive year on Australia’s Home of Motorsport, which already includes the Supercars Championship – headlined by October’s iconic Bathurst 1000 – and the TCR Australia Series.”