Channel 4, Snapchat extend content deal

Channel 4 and Snap have announced a new two-year deal to bring more than 1,000 episodes of the broadcaster’s shows to the social media platform.

The deal extends last year’s partnership which saw over 300 short form edits of Channel 4 content air on Snapchat’s Discover platform; Channel 4’s portfolio of shows reached 44 million unique global viewers on Snapchat in 2020.

New Channel 4 content to be featured on Snapchat’s Discover includes shows like SAS: Who Dares Wins, Ackley Bridge, and Snackmasters; plus even more episodes of titles such as How Not to be Racist, Married at First Sight UK, Mashed, Tattoo Fixers, Teen First Dates and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (pictured); plus original 4Studio titles including How To Get Rich, Would You Rather and Trash to Cash.



As with all shows on Snapchat, each episode will average five minutes in length and will be paced for mobile. The short-form content will be edited and delivered by Channel 4’s Leeds-based 4Studio team set up in the broadcaster’s national HQ. Channel 4 and Snapchat will share sales rights for the shows.

Channel 4 CEO, Alex Mahon, commented: “Channel 4 has a unique brand strength with young people and we’re going further and faster than our competitors to ensure that we can reach them with UK-produced, public service content, such as Hollyoaks, on platforms like Snapchat where they’re spending more of their time. The renewal of our long term partnership with Snap is a brilliant example of this strategy. It’s delivered from our Leeds-based 4Studio team and supports the growth of our digital viewing and revenues.”

Snap SVP Content and Partnerships, Ben Schwerin, added: “Our renewed and expanded partnership with Channel 4 is a key part of our strategy to bring diverse and relevant content from world class media brands to our UK community. We’re excited to deepen our relationship, bring more of Channel 4 to Discover and continue to innovate together.”