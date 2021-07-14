Serbian anti-piracy success for ACE

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the global coalition dedicated to reducing online piracy and protecting the creative marketplace, has successfully completed its first action in Serbia, resulting in the closure of Premiumcccam.

Premiumcccam (.net) was a card-sharing and IPTV subscription service. It provided access to more than 6,000 TV channels and content from different satellite platforms, including Sky, Viacom Media, and Canal+. They also offered VoD content from all ACE members, including 3,000 movies and 16,500 TV show episodes. Subscriptions ranged from €7 a month to €50 a year, and they offered a reseller programme.

ACE executed a cease and desist operation near Belgrade, Serbia, followed by immediate cooperation from the operator. Currently, all domains have been transferred to ACE and are redirecting to the Watch Legally section on the ACE website.

“This action marks another success and precedent in ACE’s ongoing fight against piracy across the world,” asserts Jan Van Voorn, Executive Vice President and Chief of Global Content Protection for the Motion Picture Association. “Actions such as this reinforce ACE’s reach and impact and that there is no place in the world out of reach. We will continue to enforce in new territories as necessary,”