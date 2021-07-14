Spain: DAZN extends Premier League rights

DAZN will keep on showing the Premier League in Spain until 2025.

The online sports platform has renewed their contract with the top-flight English football league for another three years, giving it the rights to 235 matches per season. Its current deal expires after the 2021/22 season.

An agreement with Movistar means matches can also be seen on television in the country.

“With the renewal of our agreement with the Premier League in Spain through 2025 we will continue to offer fans one of the world’s most prestigious sporting competitions, building on our existing successful partnerships” said Veronica Diquattro, DAZN’s chief customer and innovation officer. “We will keep on working together to offer the growing number of fans who follow the Premier League in Spain the best experience and the best content, so that they can enjoy it to the full and discover new stories first hand through the key players, on and off the field.”