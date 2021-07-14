Spain: Vodafone launches new TV 4K Pro STB

Vodafone Spain is launching a new STB, the Vodafone TV 4K Pro. The device makes its debut in Spain, following its launch in France, with a Bang & Olufsen audio system, bluetooth, 4K HRD video, voice control and V Home and Amazon Alexa. It also includes three integrated loudspeakers with Dolby Atmos sound.

+With a price of €5 a month (the current STB is €3), the STB will be available to over 1.6 million TV customers from July 26th.



“We have put together the best in audio and TV. Apart from using it to watch out films and series it is possible to use it as a loudspeaker at home getting connected with the mobile phone bluetooth or use it as a smart loudspeaker to control digital home,” said Ignacio Garcia-Legaz, director of Vodafone TV.