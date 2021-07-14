Starlink to use India for antenna production

Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband by satellite service is planning to use Indian manufacturers to build its customer antenna and user modems and terminal devices.

Starlink is expected to launch in India in 2022.

“SpaceX is excited to find ways to work together with the Indian industry for manufacturing products for its Starlink devices,” said Matt Botwin, director (market access with the Starlink programme) during SpaceX’s first official interaction with Department of Telecommunications (DoT) secretary Anshu Prakash this week.

Botwin added that Starlink was always looking for opportunities to maximise the efficiency of its (global) supply chain, and “is now looking forward to working with its partners in India to recognise those opportunities.”

Starlink was not the only business meeting with India’s DoT that day. Also in the room were officials from OneWeb, Hughes Systems, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.