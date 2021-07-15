Netflix appointment points to games

Netflix looks set to accelerate its move into video games with the hire of Mike Verdu, a veteran of the gaming industry.

Verdu joins from Facebook where he ran gaming on its Oculus VR headsets, and his CV also include Electronic Arts, where he most recently ran its mobile gaming division.

“Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering, from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV […] So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment,” a Netflix spokesperson said back in May.

Netflix has revealed its growing interest in gaming as a way to extend the company’s franchises and further increase audience engagement with the characters behind popular shows such as Stranger Things andDisenchantment.