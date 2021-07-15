TiVo extends Fox licence

July 15, 2021
TiVo and Fox Corporation have announced a long-term renewal of their patent licence. The renewal provides Fox with continued and expanded coverage under TiVo’s patent portfolios.

“We are very pleased to conclude this agreement with Fox, a producer and distributor of content through world-leading Fox brands,” said Samir Armaly, president, IP licensing of TiVo-owner Xperi. “Fox has always worked to bring compelling content to its customers and continues to expand its direct-to-consumer audiences and capabilities.”

TiVo’s innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all their content across a multitude of platforms.


