RDK, DTVKit announce mutual membership

DTVKit, a global shared source software company, has announced it is welcoming RDK Management, an open-source consortium that manages RDK’s software platform globally, as their latest member.

Both companies have become key contributors in the industry providing accessible software and platforms used in broadband, video and IoT connected devices.

DTVKit’s DVB Core is now officially pre-integrated with the RDK. This means that the Raspberry Pi reference platform will build to include DTVKit support direct from the RDK repositories.

DVB Core includes full support for RDK4 architecture enabling RDK applications to use DVB features via the RDK Thunder microservices layer. There is a sample application and the build recipes for Raspberry Pi. Any USB tuners supported by Raspberry Pi (LinuxDVB) are available and DVB-S2/T2/C is supported. Last year, the introduction of RDK4 brought in standardised APIs that enable operators to integrate new user interfaces, apps and app stores.

Phil Evans, Managing Director of DTVKit, says: “Our efforts with RDK continue to evolve as our technology offering is mutually complimentary. The relationship is one that is welcomed by the DTVKit community, and we look forward to an exciting future.”

Jason Briggs, President and General Manager of RDK, adds: “DTVKit and RDK share a common commitment to serve TV providers across Europe and around the globe that depend upon DVB. We are delighted to join this thriving community for continued collaboration between our two communities.”

DTVKit works to ensure its solutions are kept up to date with the latest market requirements, to maximise the benefit to its members. RDK provides quarterly releases to the community and, for those organizations who need additional assistance, RDK offers Preferred and Preferred Plus memberships that foster enhanced collaboration, strategic engagement, advanced training, and technical support.