Altice USA unveils Stream OTT device

Multiplay telco Altice USA has unveiled Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream, a new 4K streaming device available to the company’s broadband-only customers.
Powered by Android TV OS, the new streaming experience provides what the operator says is a best-in-class and user-friendly solution for broadband-only customers to have access to a wide variety of video content, including thousands of apps and streaming services on Google Play and over 50 free live streaming channels.
Customers can also do more on their TV using their voice by pressing the Google Assistant button on the remote to search for entertainment, control their TV and smart home devices, and more.
“As more consumers turn to streaming content for their entertainment needs, we are pleased to introduce Stream for our Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers to bring a robust array of free, live, and subscription-based content right to their fingertips,” said Hakim Boubazine, President of Telecommunications and Chief Operating Officer. “Now, our broadband-only customers who prefer to stream content can simply rely on our new device for their favorite apps, news, and entertainment programming, and our 1 Gig customers get the benefit of receiving it free with their service.”
With Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream, customers can:
Stream the best entertainment apps
Stream live TV seamlessly
Enjoy a practical and convenient experience
The new streaming device is available for free to Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers who select 1 Gig service or the highest broadband speed available in their service area. It is available to all other Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers for loyalty pricing of $5 per month.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login