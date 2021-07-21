Free HBO Max content on Snapchat

Snapchat users in the US can, effective immediately, watch select episodes of HBO Max programming virtually alongside their friends for free through Snap Minis, Snap’s platform for shared experiences on Snapchat, including the first episode of the new Max Original, Gossip Girl.

The HBO Max Mini launches instantly in Snapchat with no installation required, offers age-appropriate episodes based on the user’s age, and is available on iOS and Android. Snapchatters will be able to access watch groups that are viewing episodes with an age-appropriate rating.

Through Snapchat’s HBO Max Snap Mini, Snapchatters can watch a selection of content from the HBO Max catalogue through shared playback, while chatting and sharing Bitmoji reactions.

“People love to come together to watch their favorite HBO Max shows and talk about what’s unfolding. Our partnership with Snapchat is another step towards fulfilling that desire for human connection and providing our fans with co-viewing opportunities, while deepening their emotional relationship with the brand,” said Sarah Lyons, EVP, DTC Global Product Management, HBO Max. “We believe humans value recommendations that come from other humans, so having the opportunity for friends to suggest, and then subsequently watch content together paves the way for more meaningful discovery.

At launch, pilot episodes available on the HBO Max Mini include Gossip Girl, Game of Thrones, The Flight Attendant (pictured), Titans, Lovecraft Country, Euphoria, Looney Tunes, Betty and more.

“We’re excited to partner with HBO Max to offer our community an innovative co-viewing experience inside of Snapchat,” added Alston Cheek, Director of Platform Partnerships at Snap. “Snap Minis offer an exciting new way for HBO Max to create social experiences for fans of its programming, complementing our incredible Snap Originals and partnered content available on Discover. The Mini is easy to use, and instantly brings friends together to watch their favorite titles and discover new shows for free.”