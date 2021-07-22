Astro launches OTT device

As part of the new Astro experience to offer customers more choices, real value and flexibility in a streaming world, Malaysian multiplay operator Astro has launched the new Ultra Plug & Play Box, which it says offers customers an uninterrupted experience of the best of international and local content without a satellite dish.

The device enables customers to self-install and enjoy the Ultra Box features of Cloud Recording, Play from Start by simply connecting the box to the TV and Internet to start enjoying popular shows immediately.

“Our customers deserve a great viewing experience,” said Azlin Arshad, Commercial Director of Astro. “We are committed to enhance their customer experience by simplifying the customer journey, making it easier for customers to purchase and enjoy our products.”

“The Ultra Plug & Play Box was designed based on customers’ feedback for a product that is easy to install and offers a continuous viewing experience without weather interruption. As the box is connected to the internet, and not the satellite, this will eliminate rain fade issues.”

“The new box comes with simple video instructions to enable customers to self-install their box at their convenience. Earlier we ran an in-market trial for the new box and 87 per cent of our customers were satisfied with the self-installation process of the Ultra Plug & Play Box as they were able to install the box in simple steps,” he added.

The Ultra Plug & Play self-install box is launched at a crucial time as the nation goes through a lockdown where customers may want to limit installation visits at the home. This box requires no satellite dish as the Astro content will be streamed over broadband.

The new box and the Astro SIM Card will be couriered to customers and each component is packaged with an easy step-by-step instruction guide for installation and activation of the service. In the meantime, while waiting for the Ultra Plug & Play Box to be delivered to their homes, customers can already activate their subscription on the Astro GO app and enjoy all their entitlement with the Astro GO pre-access service.

Astro recommends that the Ultra Plug & Play Box is best integrated with Astro & Broadband bundles for greater price advantage and the convenience of an all-in-one bill. New Astro customers can sign up for Super Pack Lite and 100 Mbps Internet speed and enjoy rebates up to RM45 (€9.04) per month, while current Super Pack Lite customers can add on 100Mbps broadband at only RM89/month. The activation for the Ultra Plug & Play Box is free for all Broadband customers subscribed to any packs.

Customers with the Ultra Plug & Play Box can enjoy 4K UHD viewing, stream up to 65,000 videos on demand with Cloud Recording, the Play from Start feature, and enjoy the same live TV channels but now available through broadband connection. Stream top sporting events such as the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Premier League in 4K HDR quality; the latest Malay dramas Love Elsa and Ratu Ten Pin on Astro RIA, as well as the new Gossip Girl series and Korean drama series, The Devil Judge via On Demand.

The activation for the Ultra Plug & Play Box is also available for free for existing customers with a monthly subscription of over RM100.