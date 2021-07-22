Eutelsat’s Quantum countdown starts

Arianespace is finalising the pre-launch checks on Eutelsat’s latest satellite, its Quantum craft, which is scheduled to launch from Kourou in French Guiana on July 30th.

Eutelsat’s Quantum is one of a pair of satellites being prepared for launch on the same Ariane-5 rocket. The other is Star OneD2 for Embratel of Brazil.

Arianespace has previously launched 11 craft for Embratel and 35 satellites for Eutelsat which is one of its most loyal customers.

The Star One D2 carries Ku-, Ka-, C- and X-band transponders that will enable it to expand broadband coverage to new regions in Central and South America, provide internet access to underserved populations.

For its part, Eutelsat’s Quantum will be the world’s first ‘universal’ and highly flexible satellite to adjust to business requirements. It operates in the Ku-band with eight independent reconfigurable beams.