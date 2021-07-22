Spanish telcos pay €1bn+ for 5G

From David Del Valle in Madrid
July 22, 2021
Telefónica, Vodafone and Orange will pay €1.01 billion for the 700 MHz-based 5G licences following the completed public auction, with a 1.5 per cent price rise from the €995 million starting price.

Teléfonica will pay up to €310 million for a block of 2 x 10 Mhz frequencies and has undertaken to deploy it before June 2025 in municipalities of over 20,000 inhabitants. Currently, Teléfonica’s 5G covers 80 per cent of population in the country – some 37 million people.

Orange will invest €350 million for a block 2 x 10 Mhz. Orange aims to reach 50 per cent of the population before the end of 2021, and it is now present in 442 municipalities.

Vodafone will also pay €350 million for a block of 2x 10 Mhz.

The operators will also have to pay an annual fee of €15.5 million for the spectrum with the licences lasting 40 years.


