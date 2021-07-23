Forecast: Satellite comms sector worth $46bn by 2028

Fortune Business Insights, in a report on the satellite communications (SATCOM) market potential says that the sector will be worth $46.5 billion (€39.4bn) by 2028.

The industry is set to gain impetus from the high demand for small satellites in a wide range of sectors, such as oil & gas, energy, agriculture, and civil engineering for the purpose of earth observation.

“In April 2021, for instance, China Great Wall Industry Corp. delivered nine small satellites through the Long March 6 rocket in space for verifying technologies for inter-satellite laser communications and autonomous mission planning, as well as getting weather remote sensing images,” says Fortune.

The report says the SATCOM market size was $23.44 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from $25.33 billion in 2021 to $46.50 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.07 per cent in the forecast period.

The report takes particular note of the Covid crisis, saying: “The Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected the space industry across the globe. Most of the companies present in the SATCOM industry are facing numerous challenges because of halt of production and postponement of contracts and new satellite launches. NASA, for instance, stopped its work on the James Webb Telescope project, development of a deep-space exploration spacecraft, and the Artemis programme.”