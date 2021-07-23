Kurupt FM crew anti-piracy message

They may be fictional garage legends and pioneers behind pirate-radio station Kurupt FM, but the stars of People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan, have a few words to say about anti-piracy in the film industry.

Ahead of the release of their first feature film, MC Grindah (Allan Mustafa), DJ Beats (Hugo Chegwin) and crew have called on fans to get out the house and into the cinema to see their brand new movie, instead of opting for at-home pirate copies. Claiming “we wouldn’t pirate anything” the West London lads are convincing new spokespeople for pro-copyright education body The Industry Trust for IP Awareness’s latest exclusive trailer in its ongoing anti-piracy campaign, Moments Worth Paying For.

In the exclusive trailer, showing in cinemas from July 23rd, the Kurupt FM crew take a strong stand against illegal piracy in the film industry. In their iconic mockumentary style, the group, also featuring Steves (Steve Stamp) and Chabuddy G (Asim Chaudhry), speak straight to the camera telling viewers “get yourself down to the cinema guys, yeah, don’t be a cheap arse skate”.

The Moments Worth Paying For campaign strives to counter infringing behaviour by encouraging fans to pay to enjoy feature films on the big screen. So, big up urban powerhouse and ultimate family unit, Kurupt FM – the only people we take seriously when it comes to educating on anti-piracy.

“We are excited to partner once again with The Industry Trust on this exclusive content piece for our highly anticipated UK production of People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan,” declared Rob Huber, Managing Director, Universal Pictures UK + Eire Limited. “For a hugely popular TV property getting its big screen debut, it is increasingly important to us that we encourage audiences back to the cinema and watch it on the biggest screen possible – the cinema. We are fully supportive of the vital work that the Trust does and hope to encourage audiences to choose legal routes to watch big screen moments and laugh together this summer in a cinema near you.!

“I’m delighted to see the full return of our flagship anti-piracy campaign, Moments Worth Paying For,” added Liz Bales, Chief Executive, The Industry Trust for IP Awareness. “Partnering with Universal Pictures International UK and EIRE on People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan is a fantastic way to engage with 18-34 males who, according to Industry Trust research, will be among the first to return to cinemas throughout 2021. Fans of this hilarious, BAFTA-winning hit BBC show will love this bespoke piece written by the Kurupt FM crew, with their trademark humour. The Moments Worth Paying For Campaigns wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of DCM and Pearl & Dean, as well as our many distributor members, and we can’t wait to see it return to the big screen!”

People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan hits cinemas on August 18th, 2021.