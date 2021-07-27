Duilio heads Sky Italia

July 27, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

Sky Italia has named Vodafone executive director Andrea Duilio as its new CEO. He will take up the role on September 6th.

Duilio, 47, who heads Vodafone’s consumer business unit in Italy, will succeed Maximo Ibarra who stepped down in April and will report to Stephen van Rooyen, CEO of Sky’s UK and European operations.

van Rooyen commented: “I am delighted to welcome Andrea Duilio as the new CEO of Sky Italia and to work with him in carrying out our ambitious development plans. Duilio’s experience will give an important push to the innovation and growth of Sky Italia, completing the transition towards a leaner and integrated business model with the group.”


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Sky Italia’s Agostinelli heads for Tata
  2. Sky Italia consolidates programme department
  3. Sky Italia reaches 5m subs
  4. Zappia appointed Sky Italia CEO
  5. Sky ups van Rooyen to lead European operations

You must be logged in to post a comment Login