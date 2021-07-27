Duilio heads Sky Italia

Sky Italia has named Vodafone executive director Andrea Duilio as its new CEO. He will take up the role on September 6th.

Duilio, 47, who heads Vodafone’s consumer business unit in Italy, will succeed Maximo Ibarra who stepped down in April and will report to Stephen van Rooyen, CEO of Sky’s UK and European operations.

van Rooyen commented: “I am delighted to welcome Andrea Duilio as the new CEO of Sky Italia and to work with him in carrying out our ambitious development plans. Duilio’s experience will give an important push to the innovation and growth of Sky Italia, completing the transition towards a leaner and integrated business model with the group.”