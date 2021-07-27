EU states face copyright rules action

Twenty-three EU countries, with the most prominent being France, Spain, Italy, risk being taken to court for delays in enacting EU copyright rules which seek to ensure a level playing field between the EU’s creative industries and online platforms, into national law.

The European Commission has sent letters of formal notice, the first step of its infringement proceedings, to the countries group asking for explanations. The deadline for enacting the EU rules was June 7th.

The other countries are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Slovenia and Slovakia.

They have two months to respond to the Commission or receive a warning, known as a reasoned opinion. The next step is a referral to the Court of Justice of the European Unionin Luxembourg.

Separately, France, Spain and 19 other EU countries have been asked to explain why they missed a June 7th deadline to enact copyright rules relating to online transmission of radio and TV programmes.

The other countries are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia.