Study: Tiered options broaden AVoD appeal

As the cost of stacking multiple streaming subscriptions rises, free-ad-supported TV (FAST) platforms are gaining users. But data from Hub Entertainment Research’s annual Monetization of Video study suggests that tiered platforms – where viewers can choose between a paid, ad-free option and a less expensive (or free), ad-supported option – appeal to the largest cross-section of viewers.
In Hub’s survey, it divided respondents into two groups. Each group was asked to choose from three hypothetical streaming services with identical content.
Group one chose from a paid, ad-free subscription, a free-with-ads service, and a paid, limited-ads subscription (“fewer ads than you’d see on regular live TV”).
Group two chose from the same options, except the limited-ads service was replaced with a paid service offering two tiers to choose from: ad-free and ad-supported.
“It’s true that some TV viewers will do almost anything, including paying a premium, to avoid ads,” notes Jon Giegengack, one of the study authors. “But there are many who will choose ad-supported TV if it saves money or lets them watch a show they can’t watch somewhere else. Tiered plans give viewers control of their experience. Whether they watch with ads or not, everyone is getting an experience they chose, and not one chosen for them.”
