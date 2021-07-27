Study: Young Brits prefer online news

Young people are significantly more likely to keep up with news using the Internet, over TV and other sources, according to UK broadcast regulator Ofcom’s annual news consumption report.

Nine in 10 younger people aged 16-24 (89 per cent) follow news stories online, compared with under two-thirds (61 per cent) who get their news from TV. It’s a similar picture among people from a minority ethnic background with 85 per cent favouring Internet news over TV news (69 per cent).

Generally speaking, however, use of TV news held steady during the last year and, despite these exceptions, it remains the most popular news source among the general UK adult population (79 per cent). The data indicates however that use of radio, print newspapers and the internet for news all declined year on year -falling by six, five and three percentage points respectively.

The study, News Consumption in the UK 2020/21, looks at how adults and older children (aged 12-15) in the UK consume news across television, radio, print, social media, podcasts, other Internet sources and magazines.

Other findings from the research include: