First live 5G TV in Spain

Just days after the allocation of the 5G licences on the 700 Mhz band, Telefónica has carried out the first 5G live TV transmissions in Spain, along with the Regional TV stations TVG in Galicia and CLMTV in Castilla La Mancha.

During the news programme Telexornal Mediodia, Telefónica made a 5G conection with a TVG camara through a Mobile Viewpoint BV backpack with a video codec H265 and using 5G modems.

Telefónica also made a 5G transmission with CLMTV in the morning news programme on the 700 Mhz frequency band.