Comcast: Sky revenue up 28% in Q2

Comcast Corporation has reported results for the quarter ended June 30th 2021.
Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast, commented: “We delivered excellent results in the quarter, continuing our great start to the year. At Cable, our performance was exceptional, highlighted by 11 per cent revenue and 15 per cent Adjusted EBITDA growth, the best broadband and total customer relationship net additions on record for a second quarter, and the most wireless net additions since the launch of Xfinity Mobile in 2017.
“At NBCUniversal, Adjusted EBITDA increased an impressive 13 per cent, fuelled by the recovery at Theme Parks, particularly at Universal Orlando. And I am pleased with and encouraged by our customer and financial metrics in the UK, which drove Sky’s double-digit total revenue growth in the quarter. We remain committed to innovating for our customers and investing for a strong future. I have great confidence in our strategy and our ability to execute, which is reflected in our decision to restart our share repurchase program during the quarter, earlier than previously planned,” he added.
2nd Quarter 2021 Highlights:
Consolidated Financial Results
Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased 20.4 per cent to $28.5 billion. Net Income Attributable to Comcast increased 25.1 per cent to $3.7 billion. Adjusted Net Income increased 24.3 per cent to $3.9 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.6 per cent to $8.9 billion.
