Orange Spain pays Movistar €350m for football rights

Orange Spain has acquired the pay-rights to La Liga and UEFA competitions from Movistar for an estimated price of €350 million, similar to last season, according to the CEO of the company Jean-Francois Fallacher.

With the move, Orange Spain will broadcast the first and the second divisions of the Spanish Football League, as well as the Champions League, Europa League and the new Europa Conference League.

The company will launch a promotion with a €25 discount price (€70 instead of €95) during the first six months in its Love Total and Love Total Plus packages.

With this agreement, only Movistar and Orange will offer pay-TV football in Spain.

Orange Spain claims to have increased its football customer base by 43 per cent over the last year.

Meanwhile, the company has announced that to June 2021 it made €2.36 billion in revenues, down 5.2 per cent the same period last year. In the second quarter, the fall has been less by 2.7 per cent to €1.18 billion. In the full year, the company increased by 2.4 per cent the number of its convergent customers to 3 million, with 85 per cent out of the 4 million broadband customers enjoying FTTH.