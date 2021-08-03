Sky names winners of Sky Zero Footprint Fund

Sky has announced the five winners of its Sky Zero Footprint Fund, a £2 million advertising fund set-up to accelerate and amplify business initiatives which are driving positive behavioural change for a more sustainable world.

Sky said that each of five winning brands each displayed both the desire and creative capacity to inspire change, along with values aligned to Sky’s own.

Each of the winning businesses has been awarded £250,000 in media value. They will now move into ad production, ahead of a final stage of judging in October which will see the most compelling creative securing a total of £1 million in media value.

All five winning campaigns will be revealed as part of an advertising celebration of sustainability across Sky Media’s channels in the run up to the COP26 Climate Change conference in November, of which Sky is a Principal Partner and Media Partner.

Debbie Klein, Group Chief Marketing, Corporate Affairs and People Officer, Sky, said: “Business has a key role to play on the journey to a zero-carbon future and at Sky we’re using our platform to support those who are working hard to drive positive change. The Sky Zero Footprint Fund entries showed how many inspiring brands are committed to making a difference. Each of the winning campaigns will captivate audiences whilst delivering a critical message: the world cannot wait.”

The five wining businesses are:

Here We Flo

OLIO

OVO Energy

Path Financial

Pura

Tim Pearson, Managing Director of Sky Media, commented: “We know that each of our winners can play a key role in encouraging the nation to make small but significant changes. It’s exciting that through the process we’ve unearthed new and disruptive brands giving them a platform to amplify their message through the power of TV.”

All five winning ads will be produced using insights, tools and learnings from AdGreen. Part of the Advertising Association, AdGreen supports the ad industry shift towards net zero, eliminating the negative environmental impacts of production. Established by Sky, the Footprint Fund is part of the Sky Zero campaign to be net zero carbon by 2030.