HBO Max offers free in-app episodes

HBO Max is offering potential new subscribers in the US the opportunity to watch select episodes of some of the platform’s programming in-app before they sign up.

The in-app offering is an extension of the sampling opportunities available via HBOMax.com and more recently, through Snapchat’s HBO Max Snap Mini, which allows Snapchatters to watch free episodes of HBO Max programming virtually alongside their friends within the Snapchat app.

With the launch of this new feature, viewers will now have the chance to take a sneak preview at the platform’s catalogue programming prior to committing to a subscription, with the flexibility to watch a hand-picked selection of episodes in-app on their favorite supported device.

The free experience will initially include 13 episodes of HBO and Max Originals, with new titles being rotated in and out of the collection periodically. The free offering rolls out immediately across all current HBO Max device partners.



Pilot episodes available in the collection at launch include Batwoman, (pictured) Game of Thrones, The Flight Attendant, Titans, Lovecraft Country, Euphoria, Love Life, Perry Mason and more.

This latest product feature also allows users to browse the entire HBO Max catalogue of programming across the service in-app, and offers straightforward distinctions around which episodes can be viewed without a subscription and which ones are available after signing up.