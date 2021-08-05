Sky Sports scores Bundesliga rights

Sky Sports has acquired the exclusive rights to show the Bundesliga in the UK and Ireland for the next four seasons. BT Sport previously held the rights.

Sky Sports’ coverage of the top-flight German football league will begin on August 13th with champions FC Bayern München travelling to Borussia Mönchengladbach, before 2012 league winners Borussia Dortmund take on Eintracht Frankfurt on August 14th.

In addition to the Bundesliga, Sky Sports will also broadcast live coverage of the German Supercup.

The premium fixture of each weekend will be shown live every Saturday at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Football, with further matches broadcast via Sky Sports linear or digital channels including Sky Sports YouTube.

The deal widens the Sky/Bundesliga partnership, with deals in place across the Sky Group in UK/ROI, Italy, Germany (including German language rights in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and South Tyrol) and Austria.



Sky Sports Managing Director, Jonathan Licht, commented: “We’re delighted to have acquired the rights to the Bundesliga. Sky Sports customers will have the opportunity to watch some of the best players in the world as well as some of the leading teams in Europe. This new four-year agreement adds to our football offering in the UK & Ireland which already includes Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and FA Women’s Super League as well as international action in the form of World Cup Qualifiers, placing Sky Sports as the home of live football.”

Bundesliga International CEO, Robert Klein, added: “This is a partnership that will deliver the best of the Bundesliga week-in, week-out, through world class production and multi-platform coverage. With Sky as our partner, Bundesliga fans will benefit from a first class football viewing experience. This, paired with the Bundesliga’s trademark attacking style of football, means that fans can expect an action-packed season – featuring some of the world’s best players and the most exciting up-and-coming talent.”