Amazon: Champions League in Italy in HDR

Amazon has announced it will air the UEFA Champions League in Italy in streaming 4K HDR.

A total of 17 matches will be shown per season, every Wednesday, for three seasons, until 2023-2024, along with the UEFA Super Cup.

The matches will be exclusively broadcast on Prime Video at no additional cost for Prime subscribers who already pay €36 per year.

All highlights and images from the matches will also be available on-demand from the following day on Prime Video.

According to the Managing Director of Amazon Prime Video Sport, there will be 20 Ultra HD cameras on the field and streaming will be 4K HDR.

Amazon Prime customers in Italy can watch UEFA Champions League matches through the Prime Video app for smart TVs and mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, PlayStation, Sky Q and Sky Digital, and online.