Study: Pandemic TV habits here to stay

As more Americans are approaching what their lives looked like before Covid, their attitudes are beginning to return to normal. However, Hub Entertainment Research’s newest wave of Predicting the Pandemic study shows there’s evidence that many changes in behaviour – including some of those most disruptive to the entertainment industry – are here to stay.
Highlights from the study:
1) The pandemic drove higher usage of VoD and PPV content among pay-TV customers
2) With theatres closed down and consumers having more time to fill, viewership of premium VoD of movies still in theatres surged
3) One reason: viewers have better equipment at home – both for watching movies but also accessing them
4) About two-thirds of moviegoers expect streaming at home to become a regular part of their consumption of new movies
“Before the pandemic, more viewers were already paying a premium to watch new movies at home,” said Jon Giegengack, principal at Hub and one of the study authors. “HBO Max and Disney poured more gas on the fire by redefining the release window for new movies. Add in the fact that many upgraded their home viewing tech during the pandemic, and we have perfect conditions for driving consumption of PVoD even after anxiety about theatres has faded completely.”
