Study: Pandemic TV habits here to stay

As more Americans are approaching what their lives looked like before Covid, their attitudes are beginning to return to normal. However, Hub Entertainment Research’s newest wave of Predicting the Pandemic study shows there’s evidence that many changes in behaviour – including some of those most disruptive to the entertainment industry – are here to stay.

Highlights from the study:

1) The pandemic drove higher usage of VoD and PPV content among pay-TV customers

In June 2021, ⅔ of pay-TV subs said they watched free VoD included with their subscription at least once a week (up from fewer than half in February 2020).

The number who bought or rented shows or movies at least once a week through their pay-TV provider doubled from February 2020 to June 2021.

2) With theatres closed down and consumers having more time to fill, viewership of premium VoD of movies still in theatres surged

In July 2020, only a fifth of respondents said they had paid to stream a movie that skipped the theatre because of Covid. By June 2021, this number had risen to a third.

3) One reason: viewers have better equipment at home – both for watching movies but also accessing them

Among those with a smart TV, almost 40 per cent said they had bought a smart TV during the pandemic (i.e., during 2020 or 2021)

And half of that 40 per cent said they had bought a smart TV after vaccines became widely available in April 2021.

4) About two-thirds of moviegoers expect streaming at home to become a regular part of their consumption of new movies

Among those who intend to watch new movies in the next year, an equal number say they intend to mostly stream at home (38 per cent) as say they’ll mostly go to the theatre (36 per cent)

About a quarter (26 per cent) intend to use both equally

“Before the pandemic, more viewers were already paying a premium to watch new movies at home,” said Jon Giegengack, principal at Hub and one of the study authors. “HBO Max and Disney poured more gas on the fire by redefining the release window for new movies. Add in the fact that many upgraded their home viewing tech during the pandemic, and we have perfect conditions for driving consumption of PVoD even after anxiety about theatres has faded completely.”