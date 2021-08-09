BT Sport scores Serie A deal

Shortly after losing Germany’s Bundesliga rights to rival Sky Sports, BT Sport is to be the exclusive broadcaster of Italy’s premier football league, Serie A, in the UK and Ireland in a three-season deal agreed with Infront, the league’s exclusive international media rights partner, running through to 2024.

Serie A on BT Sport kicks off on August 21st and every single match will be broadcast, with at least five live games shown each round, totalling around 200 live matches across the season. James Richardson will host a weekend Serie A show featuring key live games and a look across all the action from the league.

“We want to provide our customers with the best sport from across the world and the addition of Serie A means viewers will get to follow some of the biggest stars, managers and clubs in world football,” commented Rachel Knight, Sports Rights Director, BT Sport. “European football has always been an important part of our line-up, with Serie A now joining our exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, alongside France’s Ligue 1.”