DISH Q2 pay-TV subs down

US connectivity company DISH Network Corporation has reported revenue totalling $4.49 billion (€3.82bn) for the quarter ending June 30th, 2021, compared to $3.19 billion for the corresponding period in 2020.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totalled $671 million for the second quarter 2021, compared to $452 million from the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $1.06 for the second quarter, compared to $0.78 per share during the same period of 2020.

Pay-TV

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 67,000 in the second quarter, compared to a net decrease of approximately 96,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 10.99 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.55 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.44 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless

During the second quarter, DISH Network acquired more than 200,000 wireless subscribers through an asset purchase agreement with Republic Wireless Inc. Additionally, the company experienced a net decrease of 201,000 retail wireless subscribers in the second quarter, compared to a net decrease of 161,000 in the first quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 8.90 million retail wireless subscribers.

Year-to-Date Review

DISH Network’s first-half 2021 revenue totalled $8.98 billion, compared to $6.40 billion in revenue from the same period last year. In the first six months of 2021, net income attributable to DISH Network totalled $1.30 billion, compared with $525 million during the same period last year.

Diluted earnings per share were $2.05 for the first six months of 2021, compared with $0.90 during the same period last year.