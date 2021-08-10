ITV invests in ismybillfair

In the latest addition to its media for equity portfolio, UK commercial PSB ITV has concluded an investment in Nineteen21 Limited, which trades as ismybillfair.com. ismybillfair offers an online service that saves UK households time and money, by getting a fairer price for household bills from their current supplier, rather than having to go through the hassle of switching.

The service is currently live for energy bills, with expansion plans into broadband. ITV is acquiring a minority stake valued at £1.25 million in return for advertising inventory across ITV’s channels and the ITV Hub, with an option to invest a further £1.25 million.

“ismybillfair.com was launched by seasoned industry experts who understand the needs of both the energy providers as well as UK households, so we liked this win-win proposition as soon as we heard about it,” explained Niko Waesche, Fund Manager of ITV AdVentures Invest. “It’s an extremely useful service for British consumers and we’re looking forward to bringing it to a mass audience, and helping ismybillfair.com to grow, through ITV’s unique reach.”

“We know most people would prefer to save money with their current suppliers, and not have to go elsewhere,” commented ismybillfair.com CEO and Co-Founder Alex Perrin. “Our aim is to become the leading household brand for saving without switching. ITV reaches more households than any other commercial TV group in the UK and, combined with its near-perfect match with ismybillfair’s audience, we’ve found our ideal partner to fuel our growth.”