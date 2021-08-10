Parrot Analytics informs YouTube, Google TV programming

YouTube and Google TV have incorporated global content demand analytics specialist Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand data and entertainment consulting services to help make insight-driven content decisions.

Parrot Analytics’ data products provide near real-time updates on the most in-demand TV series and streaming platforms in any market in the world. The insights help inform YouTube and Google TV’s content programming decisions.

“We are thrilled to be working with the world’s leading video entertainment and TV platform,” declared Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger. “By sharing our expertise, data and consulting services in global audience demand, YouTube and Google TV will continue to evolve their content strategy based on the latest trends. We are excited to further our mission of helping more content owners and brands succeed on any screen, anywhere in the world.”