Telemundo launches Hispanic streaming division

Suggesting the initiative will launch NBCUniversal-wide efforts to reach and connect with what it terms ‘200%ers’ – Latinos who are 100 per cent Latino and 100 per cent American, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has created a new Hispanic Streaming business division exclusively dedicated to super charge the growth of Latinos on Peacock and across all Telemundo and NBCUniversal streaming platforms.

The NBCUniversal Telemundo Hispanic Streaming division will be responsible for developing a robust content slate including 50+ projects effective immediately, leading into 2022 and beyond. The company has appointed Romina Rosado as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Hispanic Streaming, to lead the new division for its streaming services, reporting directly to Beau Ferrari, Chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

“The NBCUniversal Telemundo Hispanic Streaming division immediately unifies and amplifies our unmatched resources and reach to our audience across the company, accelerating our presence on Peacock and the entire NBCU streaming portfolio,” suggests Ferrari. “Romina is an experienced media executive with a clear vision and knowledge for developing relevant content for the Latino and general market that will serve our company-wide approach to programming for the Hispanic streaming audience.”

Building on Telemundo’s decade-long success providing original Latino titles to direct-to-consumer platforms, the Hispanic Streaming division will leverage the growing demand from Latino streaming audiences as they continue to evolve their media consumption habits. In her new role, Rosado will lead cross-company efforts and collaborate with Peacock’s leadership in the development of the service’s Latino content to effectively target and connect with this growing demographic. She will also collaborate with the recently created Telemundo Streaming Studios, the first-ever studio in Hispanic media exclusively dedicated to serving the growing Latino streaming audiences, to develop and produce original content based on Peacock’s content strategy for Hispanics.

“Today, one in four Americans under the age of 35 is Hispanic and they are voracious content consumers across languages and across platforms,” said Rosado. “NBCUniversal, powered by Telemundo, is the only media company that can connect at scale on every screen with these ‘200%ers’ – Latinos who are 100 per cent Latino and 100 per cent American. I look forward to partnering with Peacock and creators across the industry to tell stories that connect and represent this dynamic and vibrant community.”

Most recently, Rosado was Executive Vice President, Entertainment & Content Strategy for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, where she oversaw the company’s omnichannel strategy with a focus on streaming. Previously, she was Senior Vice President of Digital Media where she oversaw the growth of Telemundo digital into a streaming powerhouse, tripling the Telemundo App usage in 2020. Rosado joined Telemundo in 2018 to develop Noticias Telemundo’s digital strategy in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. Before joining Telemundo, Rosado was Senior Vice President of Global Content at NBCUniversal´s E!, where she helped expand programming and grow the brand’s footprint to more than 1 billion engagements per month in over 160 countries, making E! News the largest multiplatform entertainment news and women’s lifestyle brand globally.

On average, Latino consumers are 14 years younger than the non-Hispanic white population. Driven by streaming video consumption, they spend more time per day on video through TV connected devices and video focused app usage than total adults. Hispanics are often 50 per cent or more of the average audience to shows that centre Hispanic characters and stories, which is a remarkable over index considering they are roughly 20 per cent of the population.

Since 2011, Telemundo has been the leading provider of scripted Spanish-language content to direct-to-consumer platforms having delivered over 14,000 hours of original content to streaming partners, including 3,000 hours to Peacock when it launched last year. In addition, Telemundo’s digital properties are registering unprecedented growth with the Telemundo app delivering the highest number of viewers on record – and the highest engagement – among NBCUniversal properties and growing. Telemundo continues to be the #1 broadcast network on YouTube subscribers with short form video for the fourth consecutive year and across all social media in engagement, regardless of language.