Bezos-backed charity gives away millions for space

Blue Origin, the rocket business formed by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, is giving away $1 million (€854m) to each of 19 not-for-profit charities involved in space-related research.

The funds have come directly as a result of the auction for a seat on the recent New Shephard space tourism rocket. The Blue Origin donation comes via its ‘Club For The Future’ charitable arm.

Each of the charitable organizations selected have demonstrated a commitment to promote the future of living and working in space to inspire the next generation to explore space careers. They enhance Club for the Future’s ability to reach students, teachers, and communities, and to engage them in the excitement and adventure of innovation and space exploration.

“Our recent auction for the first seat on New Shepard resulted in a donation of $28 million to our non-profit foundation, Club for the Future,” said Bob Smith, Blue Origin CEO. “This donation is enabling Club for the Future to rapidly expand its reach by partnering with 19 organisations to develop and inspire the next generation of space professionals. Our generation will build the road to space and these efforts will ensure the next generation is ready to go even further.”