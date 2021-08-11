EE: Netflix Smart benefit

UK multiplay telco EE has unveiled the addition of a new Netflix Smart benefit for its Smart handset and Smart SIM plans, as well as a new and exclusive Full Works plan for Android devices. The launch forms part of EE’s ambition to offer customers unrivalled choice with the best content on the smartest devices.

EE has partnered with Netflix to offer EE Smart Plan customers the option to choose Netflix as an inclusive Smart benefit for the first time.

EE continues to see an increase in mobile network data traffic as a result of customers accessing video on the move. The equivalent of an additional 1.3 million hours of HD video streaming took place on the network in July compared to May as restrictions started to ease. This comes as one in five smartphone users across the UK reveal they plan to access more video content on their smartphone with lockdown lifted.

The new Smart benefit will offer access to Netflix series, movies, and documentaries on demand on the world’s largest subscription streaming service.

Customers who pick Netflix as their Smart benefit receive the Netflix Basic plan worth £5.99 per month which they can watch on their smartphone as well as their Smart TV. Additionally, customers can pay just £4 more a month to upgrade to the Netflix Standard plan, offering streaming and downloading to two devices simultaneously in HD, or they can choose to pay £8 a month and upgrade to Netflix Premium plan with access to UHD content and the ability to stream and download to 4 devices simultaneously – all on their mobile bill.

Customers who already have a Netflix account can keep it and as part of the seamless set up experience any payments they are making to Netflix will stop. If a customer chooses a standard or premium Netflix plan the top up fees will simply be added to their EE bill.

Following the success of the Full Works for iPhone plans in 2020, EE will also be bringing Full Works to Android customers this summer. Customers purchasing a selected range of Android devices will be able to choose three Smart benefits simultaneously as part of their Full Works plan. For example, customers could opt for Netflix, Apple Music and BT Sport Ultimate app access with a combined value of over £25 per month.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to offer our customers the best experience when using our award-winning network and as part of this we look to partner with the most innovative companies in the world,” stated Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, EE.

“By joining forces with Netflix, customers will now be able to access a wealth of high quality video content in more places than any other network. We’re also extending our Full Works plan, so customers with Android smartphones can experience the very best of what EE has to offer in one convenient mobile package.”