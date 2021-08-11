ICARO Media, TV Azteca launch Azteca Now app

ICARO Media Group, in partnership with Spanish-language television programmer TV Azteca, has launched the Azteca Now premium video app for smartphones and tablets, available across iOS and Android stores worldwide. Azteca Now will be marketed and distributed to over 100 million existing viewers in partnership with TV Azteca’s international distribution footprint, making it one of the most widely-distributed premium video apps in the world.

The app will provide LatAm audiences with mobile access on both Android and iOS devices to TV Azteca’s premium multi-vertical original content including its telenovelas (soap operas), original movie catalogue, premiere dramatic series, and its ADN40 24/7 news channel. Specifically, the app will include access to highly-acclaimed telenovelas such as Destino, Los Rey, and Hombre Tenías que Ser, television series such as Demencia, Drenaje Profundo, and Lucho en Familia, and movies such as El Gavilan Pollero, La Amargura de mi Raza, and La Hija del Ministro.

“I am very proud to announce the launch of the Azteca Now app in partnership with TV Azteca – the team at TV Azteca has been amazing to work with,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO Media Group. “Not only are we launching the Azteca Now app with the second-largest mass media company in LatAm, but we believe that the Azteca Now premium video app is one of the best media technology platforms in the market. With a penetration of more than 93 per cent in LatAm, TV Azteca will further broaden their reach in 13 countries across parts of North America, Central America, the Caribbean and South America. This product launch is a significant milestone in ICARO’s mission is to build the best dynamic AI-driven digital media products for the world’s leading media and telecommunications companies, bringing our total potential audience in LatAm to more than 190 million subscribers.”

“With this application we renew our commitment to our audience in Latin America and we open another channel to reach millions of followers of our content,” declared Patricia Jasin, VP for TV Azteca Internacional/Azteca Estudios. “We are excited about all the projects that we are putting together for this new business.”