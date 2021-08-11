MásMóvil sells Euskaltel TV unit

MásMóvil, the fourth largest Spanish telco, has decided to sell the Euskaltel TV division to Agile Content for €32 million, soon after having completed its takeover of the Basque Country-based company.

Agile Content now will add 500,000 TV subscribers from R, Telecable and Euskaltel and will move its headquarters from Barcelona to Bilbao.

Agile Content will pay 60 per cent of the acquisition with its own financial resources and the rest in the next 12 months.

In parallel, Agile Content, a strategic partner for MásMóvil in the provision of TV services to its subscribers, has extended its alliance with MásMóvil to eight years to deliver more TV services to its customers.