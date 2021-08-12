Report: CTV impressions remain consistent in Q221

Advertising, analytics and rights management platform Extreme Reach (ER) has revealed findings from its Video Benchmarks Report with data from Q2 2021. The report includes ad performance data for impressions served from its AdBridge platform to CTV, desktop, and mobile devices.

Key findings include:

Connected TV, at 35 per cent of the impressions mix in Q2, continues to be the lead platform of choice for ER clients. CTV impressions have remained consistent since Q2 2020, in the range of 35 per cent to 41 per cent. In July, brand advertisers pushed increasing impressions to CTV which will be detailed in the Q3 report.

Brands continue to prioritise 15- and 30-second ads over shorter and longer options. 30-second ads remain far and away in the lead with 87 per cent, while 15-second ads account for 13 per cent of impressions served by ER.

In Q2, Video Completion Rates (VCR) saw a decline from Q1 across all platforms. Overall, the average completion rate dropped from 81 per cent to 78 per cent. While not a major decrease, it marks the lowest rate seen by ER since Q4 2017. By media type, completion rates are distinctly different between media aggregators and premium publishers. The rate for aggregators declined from 68 per cent in Q1 to 64 per cent in Q2. Premium publishers, on the other hand, saw a slight uptick from 93 per cent to 94 per cent.

“In the first half of 2021, we’re seeing consistency from quarter to quarter in the execution of digital video media strategies across our vast array of brand advertisers,” said Mary Vestewig, VP, Digital Account Management, Extreme Reach. “CTV continues to be a favoured platform by marketers racing to connect with premium audiences in meaningful ways. In fact, in Q2 2021, ER served an astounding 3x increase in CTV impressions versus Q2 2020.”