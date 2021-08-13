La Liga seeks 35% rights boost

Spain’s La Liga hopes to increase the value of the football TV rights by 35 per cent over the next ten years thanks to the recent investment from private equity firm CVC.

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, is confident that the revenues will grow from the current €1.8 billion a year to over €2.3 billion in ten years, between 30 per cent and 35 per cent more. “(TV) rights in Italy and Germany have dropped and in the Premier League have remained flat… Growing 30 per cent when others (in other countries) are down is very important,” Tebas said.

For the sale of its TV rights in the next three years, 2022-2025, La Liga is finalising new rights packages targeted at streaming services such as Amazon and DAZN to increase revenues. Telefónica is now paying over €900 million a year and would like to reduce the suum, so the participation of OTT platforms is vital to give more value to the football TV rights.