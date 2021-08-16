Analysis: EPL teams to generate $1.4bn in sponsorship revenue

English Premier League clubs will generate in excess of $1.4 billion (€1.19bn) from club partners and sponsors, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

Clothing and kit deals are the largest driver of revenue, followed by deals with financial services companies and gambling and gaming firms, which highlight the growing influence of cryptocurrency firms on the soccer sponsorship landscape.

“Last year, GlobalData highlighted that cryptocurrency firms would be the next sector to utilise sport sponsorship to drive interest and revenue,” noted Conrad Wiacek, Head of Sport Analysis at GlobalData. “This prediction has come to fruition, with 14 out of 20 Premier League teams having an association with a cryptocurrency partner. With over $30 million invested by this sector into the Premier League alone, cryptocurrency firms seem to be shoring up the sponsorship market in the face of losses from the airline and tourism sectors.”

“While the Covid-19 pandemic has obviously been painful for a number of sectors, we are seeing technology-based solutions taking the place of more traditional sectors such as automotive brands – with TeamViewer taking over one of the most iconic pieces of sponsorship inventory in Manchester United’s front-of-shirt partnership from US brand Chevrolet, albeit at a reduced fee compared to the previous deal.”

“With the Premier League seeing no increase in its domestic media rights fee for the next cycle, the Premier League sponsorship market may well be a driver for teams looking for additional revenue to offset pandemic losses,” concluded Wiacek.