Euskaltel to exit stock market

The Basque country-based operator Euskaltel is pulling out of the stock market once MásMóvil has completed its acquisition.

Euskaltel is now valued at almost €2 billion, up 63 per cent from its launch on the stock market in 2015 when it was valued at €1.2 billion.

The company, now owned by MásMóvil, will be led by Meinrad Spenger, the new CEO replacing José Miguel García, now an external advisor to the group.