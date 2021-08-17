Eleven to stream Las Chivas matches in 100+ countries

Eleven has agreed a partnership with Mexican football team Club Deportivo Guadalajara, AKA Las Chivas.
Football fans in over 100 countries worldwide will have free access to live and on-demand matches from the 2021 Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil season, courtesy of Eleven’s global streaming service ElevenSports.com.
Pedro Presa, Eleven Group Chief D2C Officer, said: “We’re truly excited that we can both help bring one of Mexico’s most famous, historic, and best supported teams in Chivas de Guadalajara to more of their dedicated fan base than ever before and help them to uncover new supporters too. From the intense and world-famous El Súper Clásico, to being able to showcase the incredible growth and quality of Liga MX Femenil, our collaboration with Chivas de Guadalajara has so much to offer to their fans worldwide via our global platform ElevenSports.com.”
Olimpia Cabral, Head of Marketing, Sales and Communications at Chivas, added: “Chivas continues to be a pioneer in Mexico helping to internationalise our league. And there’s no better way to do it, than working with a company like Eleven, which is a leader in the industry of sports content. We are very happy to be closer to our fans around the world. Everybody knows that ‘wherever a Mexican lives, you’re going to find a Chivahermano’, and Mexicans live in every place on Earth, so this is going to be huge”.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login