Mediapro opens new production centre in Miami

Mediapro US, which produces more than 5,500 hours of television content annually and operates 10 television channels, has added a new production centre in Florida located adjacent to its existing Miami headquarters. The Mediapro Group now has a total of four production centres located throughout the US: two in Miami, one in Brooklyn and the recently acquired studio in Manhattan.

The new production centre is equipped with two large studios, the largest to date acquired by Mediapro US, measuring 16,000 sq. ft. and 10,440 sq. ft. respectively. The new facility covers more than 119,000 sq. ft. and has the capacity to host large productions such as television series, soap operas, shows and movies.

In addition to the two studios and common areas, other spaces include 2 control rooms, multiple editing rooms, 3 make-up rooms, 25 green rooms, 4 service areas, 2 wardrobes, 1 storage area, 1 carpentry/workshop area and a 28,500 sq. ft production office space, as well as additional areas such as conference rooms, dining rooms, and an extensive parking lot for large productions.

With this addition, Mediapro US bolsters its audiovisual production offer in the US and now has a total of 12 studios: 9 in Miami, 2 in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, which have a rooftop with views of the Manhattan skyline, and 1 located in Hudson Yards in the heart of Manhattan. In its current facilities in New York and Miami, Mediapro US provides studio services for television shows, commercials, concerts, music videos, photo shoots, music rehearsals, and many other productions.

The Mediapro Group has been present in the US for 25 years. With a team of 200 broadcast professionals, Mediapro US is currently in charge of the production of several TV shows for clients including ESPN, beIN Sports, HOLATV, fuboTV, among others, to whom it provides production, post-production, studios, master control, and media management services, as well as extensive office space and support areas for productions.