BBC Children’s names Mossahebi Head of Digital Media

Lydia Mossahebi is to take up a new leadership role in BBC Children’s & Education.

Starting in September, Mossahebi will be head of the teams responsible for producing BBC Children’s & Education websites; games and app content; digital development; social media channels and designing promotional impact plans for key brands across digital platforms and linear channels.

Heading up the new department that holds the Labs and Platforms, Social Media and Content Impact teams, she will be accountable for setting a digital media strategy across all three units, aligned with commissioning and marketing priorities, that delivers ambitious audience reach and engagement targets.

Mossahebi has over 10 years’ experience across digital and broadcasting and is currently the Editorial Director at KidsKnowBest, an agency specialising in connecting kids and families with brands. Prior to that, she was Head of Editorial at Beano Studios and an online producer at Channel 4.



Mossahebi commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining the talented team at BBC Children’s & Education. I’ve always admired their work from afar, and I’m honoured to now have a chance to be involved. It’s an exciting time to be working in the kids’ digital space, and I’m really looking forward to working with the team to build on their success of reaching and engaging this generation of kids with content they love.”

Mossahebi will report to Patricia Hidalgo, Director, BBC Children’s & Education, and be part of the senior management team.