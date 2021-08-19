Real Madrid TV to become OTT platform

Real Madrid TV, the DTT channel owned by La Liga football team Real Madrid, is set to become an OTT platform that offers VoD and live streaming content.

The company aims to get up to €8 million from European funds under the España Hub Audiovisual plan to turn the channel into an OTT service branded ‘Real Madrid Digital Factory’.

The service will be available across all devices and will be seeking a global distribution. With the move, the football club intends to strengthen the TV channel which currently only has a 0.4 per cent audience share in the DTT.