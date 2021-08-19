Research: US adds 890k broadband subs in Q2

Findings from Leichtman Research Group indicate that the largest cable and wireline phone providers in the US – representing about 96 per cent of the market – acquired about 890,000 net additional broadband Internet subscribers in Q2 2021, compared to a pro forma gain of about 1,260,000 subscribers in Q2 2020.

These top broadband providers now account for about 107.4 million subscribers, with top cable companies having about 74.7 million broadband subscribers, and top wireline phone companies having about 32.7 million subscribers.

Findings for the quarter include:

Overall, broadband additions in Q2 2021 were 71 per cent of those in Q2 2020

The top cable companies added about 840,000 subscribers in Q2 2021 – 60 per cent of the net additions for the top cable companies in Q2 2020

The top wireline phone companies added about 50,000 total broadband subscribers in Q2 2021 – compared to a net loss of about 140,000 subscribers in Q2 2020

Telcos had about 400,000 net adds via fibre in Q2 2021, and about 350,000 non-fibre net losses

“Net broadband additions in the second quarter of 2021 were the most in any second quarter in the past decade, except for Q2 2020,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “Top broadband providers added 8,000,000 subscribers over the past two years, including about 4,330,000 net adds over the past year, and about 3,670,000 net adds over the prior year.”