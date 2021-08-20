Forecast: 2020 Paralympics to break viewing records

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are set to break all viewing records with an estimated cumulative global TV audience of 4.25 billion people likely to watch the Games.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) believes the combination of more broadcasters, increased levels of coverage and more live sport than any previous Games, makes it highly likely Tokyo 2020 will surpass the 4.1 billion cumulative viewers who enjoyed the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

In total, the Games will be covered by more than 150 television, radio and online outlets in a record 177 territories. Thanks to increased investment from broadcasters, live coverage from 21 disciplines across 19 sports – more than ever before – will be available to broadcasters by Olympic Broadcasting Services. As a result, many broadcasters are planning to show more hours of coverage.

“With more live sport available to broadcasters than ever before, I am confident we will break all viewing records for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games” asserted Alexis Schaefer, the IPC’s Commercial, Partnerships and Broadcasting Director. “The role of broadcasters in screening the Games has never been more important given there are no international spectators and limited domestic crowds. But the increase in the number of broadcasters and their levels of coverage is testament to the appeal of the Paralympic Games and the elite sporting performances of Para athletes.”

“We have also seen with the launch of WeThe15 this week how important the Paralympic Games are in the global conversation on persons with disabilities. In addition to delivering exciting and entertaining world-class sporting action from Tokyo, broadcasters are also telling the stories of Paralympians to inspire the next generation, challenge biases and stereotypes. We are extremely grateful to all rightsholders for helping to share the outstanding performances and powerful narratives with billions of viewers around the world.”

In terms of Games-time coverage, NHK, Japan’s long standing Paralympic broadcaster, is leading the way with more than 540 hours of coverage planned. This is more than any previous host nation broadcaster and exceeds the 500 hours of coverage Channel 4 produced of London 2012.

In the USA, host nation of the LA28 Paralympics, NBC will be showing more than 1,200 hours of Games coverage across all platforms, as will Channel Seven in Australia and CBC in Canada.

British broadcaster Channel 4, which has followed up its award-winning campaigns for London 2012 and Rio 2016 with another epic promotional film for Tokyo 2020, will show more than 300 hours on traditional TV and make all 1,200 hours available across digital platforms. In addition, 70 per cent of its on-screen presenters are persons with a disability.

The growing interest and participation in the Paralympic Games is evident across continents as more major broadcasters come on board to bring coverage of the Games and showcase homegrown athletes.

In Africa, comprehensive Games coverage is led by pay-TV broadcaster SuperSport in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, and public broadcaster South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) in South Africa. For the first time, the Games will also be widely shown on free-to-air TV channels in 49 territories in Sub-Saharan Africa reaching more than 250 million people, thanks to Para Sport Against Stigma, a partnership between the IPC, Loughborough University, and the University of Malawi, Chancellor College, which aims to support social change and overcome stigma and discrimination against persons with disabilities in Africa.

In Asia, with the support of Reddentes Sports, IPC’s Official Media Rights Partner in Asia, the Paralympic Games have brought on new broadcast partners in Asia and will be entering new territories.

The Hong Kong Government secured coverage rights for six broadcasters: RTHK, TVB, ViuTV and Hong Kong Open TV, as well as pay-TV channels Hong Kong Cable Television and NowTV, guaranteeing that the Games will be available across all platforms.

Indonesian media group Emtek is bringing 125 hours of live competition coverage on top of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and daily highlights coverage to Indonesia via free-to-air, pay-TV, and OTT broadcasters O Channel, IEG’s Champions 1/2/3 and Vidio.

In Malaysia, satellite and IPTV broadcaster Astro will be partnering with public broadcaster Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) to provide daily coverage of the Games.

In another first, Taiwanese broadcasters ELTA TV, Public Television Service (PTS), Eastern Broadcasting Company (EBC) have joined forces to bring the Paralympic Games to Taiwan viewers for the very first time.

In Philippines, free-to-air broadcaster TV5 and pay-TV sports network Tap TV have committed to broadcast the Opening and Closing ceremonies, as well as daily highlights.

IPC also partnered with IPC member, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) which went on to grant broadcasting rights to pay-TV Eurosport India and public broadcaster Doordarshan show live action, delayed broadcasts and highlights from events which feature Indian athletes and teams.

In Middle East and North Africa, pan-region broadcaster beIN Sports will be bringing daily highlights of the Games to 25 territories in the region.

In Latin America, Argentinian free-to-air broadcasters TV Pública and DeporTV will be providing a wide-ranging coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, with live, delayed and highlights coverage, and special features across their linear, online and social media platforms.

In Brazil, TV major Globo’s free-to-air and pay-TV coverage is complemented by public broadcaster TV Brasil (EBC) which will be covering the Paralympic Games in partnership with the Brazilian Paralympic Committee, forming a dedicated team of journalists who will be reporting from Tokyo, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, to provide round-the-clock news updates of the performance of Brazilian Para athletes to their audience via Brazilian news and media outlets including National TV and radio, complementing the live or delayed competitions and daily highlights coverage.

In Chile, public service broadcaster Televisión Nacional de Chile (TVN) will be presenting the Paralympic Games on National TV in Chile for the first time, committing to use the reach of their broadcast platforms to change people’s perceptions of persons with different abilities. Santiago will host the 2023 Parapan American Games.

In Mexico, another new broadcast partnership is found in Univision’s Spanish-language sports channel TUDN, which will bring hours of live and highlights coverage to the Mexican market.